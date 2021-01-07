New fire tower in Ocean Springs

The City of Ocean Springs is also getting a new fire tower.

25.- - the city of ocean springs is- also getting a new fire tower.- last night, the city's board of- aldermen voted unanimously to - construct a fire training tower- behind the existing fire- department on bienville - boulevard.- ocean springs mayor shea dobson- tells news 25 the new - tower will not only enhance - public safety, but will also- lower the fire rating which wil- result in insurance - savings for residents and - businesses, helping in the- area's overall economic - development.- - mayor shea dobson, ocean- springs: "it will help with economic development.

On the- commercial side,- we're going to see a lot of - savings for insurance on- commercial, and so- it's just a win-win across the- board."

The new fire tower is slated to- be