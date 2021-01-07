Members Of Congress Shocked By Storming Of Capitol

Both Democratic and Republican members of Congress were appalled Wednesday at the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Rep.
Mike Quigley told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov about his experience on the House floor.
Several Democratic members of Congress are calling to impeach President Donald Trump again.
Business Insider reports this..
President-elect Biden has called for an end to the insurgency as pro-Trump rioters breached the US Capitol.
The..