President-Elect Biden Says Insurgency At US Capitol 'Borders On Sedition'

President-elect Biden has called for an end to the insurgency as pro-Trump rioters breached the US Capitol.

The insurrectionists stormed the Capitol where members of Congress were meeting to certify Biden's win.

President-elect Biden said the violence by Trump supporters amounted to an "unprecedented assault" on US democracy.

Biden also called for Trump to immediately go on national television and demand an end to the "siege." A woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol during the violent pro-Trump protest has died.

Biden went on to say, "This is not dissent, it's disorder.

It's chaos".