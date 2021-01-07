Violent Pro-Trump Rioters Storm US Capitol

Violent Trump supporters have breached the US Capitol building.

Capitol police officers confirmed the mob laid siege to the Capitol as lawmakers counted the Electoral College votes.

Shortly after 1 p.m., pro-Trump protesters pushed through barriers along the perimeter of the Capitol.

The violent rioters fought with law enforcement officers calling the officers "traitors" for doing their jobs.

Approximately 90 minutes later, police said the insurgents broke into the building and began vandalizing the House and Senate.

One woman was shot during the insurrection and has died.