Twitter Locks Trump's Account For 12 Hours, Warns Of Permanent Ban

Twitter said Wednesday it has locked President Donald Trump's account for 12 hours, says CNN.

This is a warning sign, for the first time, that the site may suspend him permanently.

The temporary lock reflects Trump's violation of the Twitter rules, the company said.

"We have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets," said Twitter.

The tweets posted earlier today were repeated and severe violations of Twitter's Civic Integrity Policy.

Twitter says future violations will result in a permanent suspension of Trump's account.