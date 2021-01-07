Richardson Software Creator Launches Website To Help People Find COVID-19 Vaccine

"My dad has been trying to get the vaccine and he has not been successful yet,” Carri Craver said.
"When I saw this problem, I thought I can solve this."
"My dad has been trying to get the vaccine and he has not been successful yet,” Carri Craver said.
"When I saw this problem, I thought I can solve this."
As the first vaccines are approved, Granicus ramps up digital communication tools and education resources for federal, state, and..
*ARGENTEUIL, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 /* The coronavirus pandemic is already affecting more than 3 billion people..