Severe Allergic Reactions To COVID Vaccine Are Rare Says CDC

Many people are concerned about severe allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccine.

But based on findings, the chances of having a severe allergic reaction are low.

In the first week and a half of the US COVID-19 vaccine effort, the CDC confirmed 29 reactions.

These confirmed cases are severe allergic reactions known as anaphylaxis.

The cases to 29 out of 1.9 million doses administered means this reaction is very rare.