Obama Says Trump Incited Capitol Siege, Calls On Republicans To Choose America

Former President Barack Obama has stated that Trump is responsible for the coup of the Capitol.

Trump's relentless lies on the 2020 election incited violence and inspired the insurgency.

"History will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation," Obama said.

Obama called on Republicans to cease their support for Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election result.

He added that they must "choose America" according to Business Insider.