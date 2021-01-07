Former representative reflects on Capitol breach

After serving 18 years.

We also spoke with another alabamian who used to represent the state in washington.

Waay 31's bridget divers is live now after talking to a former u-s representative about what transpired on capitol hill today.

Dan -- i spoke with former u.s. representative parker griffith today -- he says the protestors in d.c.

Were disrespectful to our institutions of government.

And he says it was heartbreaking to see people cause damage to the capitol building.

He says the republican party in the senate and in the house though have excused president trump's behavior for too long.

"it's tragic to see those individuals who think they're americans and they're not.

To disrespect the sacred halls of democracy.

It really shows us what often can be the case is that the dangers of america is gonna come from within, not from without."

Now there have been no signs of any protests in downtown hutsville about what happened at the capitol building today.

Live in huntsville, bridget divers, waay-31 news.