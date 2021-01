Trump supporters storm US Capitol as politicians evacuated

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the US Capitol in achaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.

The attackforced politicians to rush from the building and interrupted challenges to JoeBiden’s Electoral College victory.

President Trump issued a restrained callfor peace well after the protests was under way but did not urge supporters todisperse.

Earlier he had seemingly egged them on to march to Capitol Hill.