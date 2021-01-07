Eastern Greene Pike Central

Waiting for bloomfield in the semifinals was the winner of the second game between eastern greene and pike central... sam rees is going to play college ball....the eastern greene senior shows why with the nice drive and sweet layup..... rees then finds his big man bryan rippy....i like the eastern greene junior using the glass...its there for a reason.... bryson cre--ger had the hot hand for the t-birds....three of his team-high 23 points....