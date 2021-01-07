Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, January 14, 2021

Eastern Greene Pike Central

Credit: WTHI
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Eastern Greene Pike Central
Eastern Greene Pike Central
T-Birds beat the Chargers

Waiting for bloomfield in the semifinals was the winner of the second game between eastern greene and pike central... sam rees is going to play college ball....the eastern greene senior shows why with the nice drive and sweet layup..... rees then finds his big man bryan rippy....i like the eastern greene junior using the glass...its there for a reason.... bryson cre--ger had the hot hand for the t-birds....three of his team-high 23 points....

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like