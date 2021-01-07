Mississippi native to officiate national title game

For the first time in the history of the Division I FBS National Championship game, a Mississippi native will serve as one of the officials.

- - for the first time in the - history of the division i f-b-s- national championship game... a- mississippi - native... will serve as one of- the officials.- fulton c.

Carson got his start,- right here in the magnolia- state...- as a baseball and basketball- player... before officiating- those - same kinds of games... through- the mississippi high school - activities association.

- the mississippi valley state- alum was recently one of the- referees, in his first-ever big- 12 championship game... and now- he's upping the ante, as a side- judge... when alabama takes on- ohio state... in next week's- college football playoff- championship game.- - "no matter if it's the national championship- game or the jv championship - game, you focus on the rules an- integrity is a huge - - - - part and knowing that those kid- are out there, they've put in a- lot of work to get to - that level, and so do officials- we really don't just get down - - - off the tractors and come out - and officiate like most people- think.

For every game, there's- countless hours of rule - - - - study and film review of- players.

We actually know the - players better than we know - ourselves by the time we walk - out on that field.

So there's a- - - - lot of study associated with it- and collaboration with other- officials and it really works - well."

- - the crimson tide and buckeyes - will kick things off, at p-m- monday... from hard rock- stadium... in miami gardens,-