Saints making fourth straight playoff appearance this weekend

Ever since that Super Bowl 44 championship, the Saints and playoffs have gone together about as well as oil and water.

- having grown up a fan of the ne- orleans saints... there's a - certain - satisfaction in knowing i lived- through a black and gold super- bowl... even if it turns out to- be... just a one-time thing.- because as the last three years- have shown us... there's- something equally dis-- satisfying... in knowing i live- through perhaps the most heart-- breaking three-year post- - season run... in professional - sports history.

- ever since that super bowl 44 - championship... the saints and- playoffs... have gone together- about as well... as oil and - water.- in each of their last six post-- season appearances... - they've been eliminated, in a - one-possession game... in all - six - of them.- in fact... the last three have- been decided, on the final play- of the- game... and most of them were s- iconically un-fortunate... they- even have their own nicknames.- in 2011, it was the beast - quake... in 20-18, it was the - minneapolis - mircale... and in 20-19... don'- even get me started, on the new- orleans no-call.- last year's overtime loss to th- vikings almost seemed - comically routine, by - comparison... so here's to- heaviest of favorites, on wild- card weekend... - holding up their end of the - bargain... against the 7-seed - chicago bears.- - "i mean listen, we've learned a lot over the- last four years.

I mean - obviously, we've had a ton of - success.

We've won a lot of - games.- we've had some unique playoff - experiences that we're going to- - - - be able to draw from and learn- from.

But at the end of the day- this is a team - that maybe - unlike- the other three - have just - found a way, despite a bunch of- crazy circumstances.

I- - - was thinking about it a little- while ago.

Like offensively,- we've had back-ups play every - position during this season, an- it's pretty remarkable when you- think about it, just the- - - - amount of contribution that eac- guy has had."

- - the saints and bears will kick- things off, at 3-40 p-m - sunday... - from the superdome... on- c-b-s... amazon prime... and- nickelodeon... first time for - everything.