Graham: Trump and I have had a hell of a journey, but enough is enough

Republican Sen.
Lindsey Graham, who has been a staunch supporter of President Trump, vigorously defended to certify the electoral college votes on the Senate floor.
Republican Sen.
Lindsey Graham, who has been a staunch supporter of President Trump, vigorously defended to certify the electoral college votes on the Senate floor.
The senator from South Carolina says he has had a 'hell of journey" with President Trump.
Following a preview night filled with screenings and scares, San Diego Comic-Con 2019 kicks off its four-day, pop-culture-packed..