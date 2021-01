100 goons from MP storm Rajasthan village, kidnap 36 women, children

Around 100 people from Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh allegedly kidnapped 36 people from a village in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan.

Later, all the victims which include women and children were rescued.

"All of them have been rescued and 6 people have been detained," said SP Kiran Kang Sidhu to media persons.