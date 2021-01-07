Ejah Paces USF in Home Win Over Huntington

David Ejah's 21 points and 14 rebounds led the way in Saint Francis' 77-66 win over Huntington on Wednesday night.

Cougars in frim control... dan mckeeman a big reason why... the carroll grad from the corner... three of his 14 points on the night... u-s-f up 18...???other end, foresters trying to mount a comeback... that'll help... columbia city's own mitchell wilson knocks down a triple... but it's too little too late for kory alford's team..

???later, it's the other former carroll star cleaning up the offensive glass... another big night for david ejah... 21 points... 14 boards to lead the way for the cougs..

???saint francis wins easily, 77-66...