Chicago Area Members Of Congress React After Rioters Storm Capitol

After talking with several Illinois members of Congress, they all echoed just how important it was to get back on the House floor and finish certifying the election.
CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
After talking with several Illinois members of Congress, they all echoed just how important it was to get back on the House floor and finish certifying the election.
CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
America's four living former presidents took to social media Wednesday after a mob of Trump supporters overran the Capitol building..