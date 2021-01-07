Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol

The top Republican in Congress Wednesday night called the day’s events a "failed insurrection" from an "unhinged crowd,” reports Erin Hassanzadeh (3:13).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 6, 2021
The top Republican in Congress Wednesday night called the day’s events a "failed insurrection" from an "unhinged crowd,” reports Erin Hassanzadeh (3:13).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 6, 2021
Hundreds of supporters of outgoing United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday stormed the Capitol complex in Washington DC,..
After violent demonstrations by outgoing US President Donald Trump's supporters at US Capitol in Washington DC briefly halted the..