Hundreds Rally For Trump At Minnesota Capitol

President Trump's supporters in Minnesota held their own protest at the State Capitol and the Governor's Residence Wednesday afternoon, reports Jeff Wagner (1:50).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 6, 2021
President Trump's supporters in Minnesota held their own protest at the State Capitol and the Governor's Residence Wednesday afternoon, reports Jeff Wagner (1:50).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 6, 2021
010621 11 PM WEDS
[NFA] Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election..