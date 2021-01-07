Local reaction to events at Capitol

From power.

Today - we saw a flurry of tweets and statements from alabama lawmakers and elected officials.

Representatives mo brooks - terri sewell - robert adertolt - and senator richard shelby all condemned the storming of the capitol.

Some even provided live updates as they were ordered to shelter in place and held in lockdown.

Waay-31's bridget divers joins us live from huntsville.

She spoke with a local professor and a former u.s. representative to get their thoughts about what happened today.

Dan, najahe -- the people i spoke with today said today's actions at the capitol were uncalled for and disrespectful to our democracy.

And one former u.s. representative said it was heartbreaking to see the capitol building damaged.

Dr. waymon burke/ calhoun community college professor "they broke the perimeter, the security perimeters and actually got onto the floor of congress.

That's frightening."

Dr. waymon burke teaches history and political science at calhoun community college.

He says, in his lifetime, he has never seen anything like today.

Dr. waymon burke/ calhoun community college professor "i find it very disturbing.

As a citizen this is totally uncalled for.

I think it not only disrupted the proceedings, but i think for many americans it causes us to question perhaps our validity as a nation."

Robert "bud" kramer/ former u.s representative "here i am watching a capitol scene, an unbelievable scene to me.

I never thought i would see the day when the capitol would be stormed by protestors and that political issues would be taken to that level."

Former u.s. representative robert "bud" kramer spent eighteen years representing alabama's fifth congressional district.

He's says todays actions are not a good sign.

"the tension between the trump supporters and their conclusion that he really won this latest, last presidential race has been carried too far."

Dr. burke says some of the protestors today were probably peaceful, but many of them had other intentions.

"whether we like the results of the election or not we must realize that we don't always win."

There have been no signs of any protests in downtown huntsville about the storming of the capitol building.

Live in downtown huntsville, bridget divers, waay-31 news.