DC riot 1.6.21

The city of washington d.c... under a curfew..

After mobs of president trump's supporters stormed congress today..

In the chaos..

A woman was shot and killed during a standoff with law enforcement.

As andrew dymburt reports..

Authorities say the capitol building is now secure..

Pkg a dark day for democracy.

Nats pro-trump extremists seizing the nation?s capitol.

One woman shot and killed.

Lawmakers hiding.

Journalists evacuated.

A curfew in place.

The fbi and national guard deployed--to take back the capitol from chaos.

Members of congress -- who were trapped inside congressional chambers -- describe the surreal scene.

Sot sen.

Chris van hollen/ : this is a very scary moment the violent pro-trump demonstrators stormed congress as lawmakers were ratifying president-elect joe biden?s decisive electoral victory.

As the situation spiraled out of control ?

Democrats and republicans alike urged president trump to condemn the violence and barbaric display.

Multiple sources tell abc news trump slowed efforts to call in the national guard and it wasn't until a few white house officials intervened for "the sake of the country?

Did the president sign off.

Trump eventually tweeted a video telling fanatics to go home.

But the video, removed by twitter, because trump continued to stoke the fire by falsely asserting he won the election.

Sot trump video ?

?you have to go home now.

We have to have peace.

We have to have law and order.?

President-elect joe biden with strong words for the outgoing president.

Biden sot: threatening the safety of duly elected officials.

It's not a protest, it's insurrection.

Leading up to the violence trump had been demanding vice president pence somehow prevent joe biden?s win after it had already been certified by the states.

Sot - trump "if mike pence does the right thing, we win the election.?

But after 4 years of unwavering loyalty to donald trump, pence showing defiance.

Saying in a statement he does not have unilateral power to arbitrarily change an election.

Then--following hours of violence and destruction?defiant lawmakers returning to the senate chamber?undaunted?to finish the people?s business.

Pence sot: to those who wreaked havoc in our capitol today, you did not win even some of the president staunchest supporters ?

Like senate majority leader mitch mcconnell -- breaking with trump.

Mcconnell sot: i want to say to the american people, the united states senate will not be intimidated andrew dymburt tag: multiple sources tell abc news there have been discussions among some members of the trump cabinet about the 25th amendment - a vehicle for to remove him from office?.

It is unclear how extensive these conversations have been or if vice president pence is supportive.

Andrew dymburt abc news washington governor