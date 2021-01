ALL SHOULD DENOUNCE AND SHOULDEND NOW.HERE IN ARIZONA A RALLY HELDTHROUGHOUT THE DAY TO I COULDSIDE WITH THE COUNTING OF THEELECTORAL VOTES.ABC 15'S ZACH CRENSHAW LIVE ATTHE STATE CAPITOL TONIGHT.ZACH, GIVE US AN IDEA HOW THEMOOD SORT OF CHANGED ONCE THATRIOT BEGAN TO TAKE PLACE IN D.C.