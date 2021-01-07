Skip to main content
Roberts steps away from Comets mic after two seasons

After two seasons as the radio broadcaster for the Utica Comets, Joe Roberts has left the role to move back to his native Michigan to be closer to family.

Do - they'll have a new voice calling its games.

Joe roberts - who's served as the team's radio broadcaster the past two seasons - has decided to step away...moving back to michigan to be closer to his family - leaving about a month ago.

Prior to his stint in utica - roberts spent three years as the broadcaster for the comets' e-c- h-l affiliate and his home town - kalamazoo wings.

He became a good friend of mine over the past couple of years and a big presence in the community.

I spoke with him tonight regarding the decision - and what he'll take away from his time in utica.

Joe roberts: ...and so when you have and you experience that it's really, really special.

Roberts said he doesn't know exactly what his next step is at this point - but being back in kalamazoo where the wings play - he still plans to follow the comets.

A search for a new team broadcaster has already begun.

The comets won't be the only a-h-l team to be partnering with two

