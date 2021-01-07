US: 4 dead after hundreds of Trump supporters storm US capitol, explosives seized | Oneindia News

Hundreds of supporters of outgoing United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday stormed the Capitol complex in Washington DC, and clashed with the police as members of the Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential elections.

A woman was shot dead inside the Capitol, while three people died in medical emergencies.

Videos on social media showed the mob shattering the Capitol’s windows and entering the building.

One of the rioters even went and sat in the well of the Senate.

In one video, the rioters were also seen attacking the media and smashing their cameras and other equipment to the ground.

Trump had encouraged his supporters to stage protests, hours before the storming of the Capitol.

He even promised to join them.

