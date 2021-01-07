Opening Bell: Equity indices tick higher, metal and realty stocks in focus

Equity benchmark indices advanced by half a per cent during early hours on January 07 due to broad-based buying amid positive Asian cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 165 points or 0.34 per cent at 48,339 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 60 points or 0.42 per cent to 14,206.

Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty metal gaining by 3 per cent, realty by 2.7 per cent and auto by 1.6 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Steel added gains of 5.1 per cent at Rs 718.65 while Hindalco moved up by 3.6 per cent and JSW Steel by 2.5 per cent.