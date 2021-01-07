India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 1 crore mark

India on January 07 reported 20,346 new COVID-19 cases, 19,587 recoveries in last 24 hours, taking the country's count to more than 1.03 crore.

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,03,95,278, which includes 2,28,083 active cases.

The total number of people discharged reached 1,00,16,859, while death toll stood at 1,50,336 after 222 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to 6th January is 17,84,00,995 including 9,37,590 samples tested on Jan 06.