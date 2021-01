PM Modi inaugurates 306 km Rewari-Madar section of Western DFC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 306-km New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) virtually on January 07.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot and Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar were also present.

During the event, PM also flagged off Double Stack Long Haul (1.5 km in length) container train run.