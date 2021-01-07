PM Modi joins world leaders in condemning US Capitol siege

Heads of governments around the world condemned the siege attempt of US Capitol, which houses the Congress - House of Representatives and Senate -, by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, to halt the counting of Electoral College votes ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

World leaders reacted with concern via Twitter, describing the chaotic scenes as "disturbing" and "horrible." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the world leaders in expressing shock over the incident.

"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC.

Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue.

The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," PM Modi tweeted.