Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reportedly planning to divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly planning to divorce, with sources claiming that the pair are currently living "separate lives".

According to Page Six, "divorce is imminent" for the celebrity couple, with multiple close sources alleging that Kim has hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her.

Report by Fullerg.

