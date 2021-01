Pan-India dry run for COVID vaccine tomorrow: Harsh Vardhan

Speaking on the COVID-19 vaccine dry run drive, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on January 07 informed that tomorrow (Jan 08, Friday) dry run will be done in 33 states and Union Territories.

He said, "Feedback on dry run of COVID vaccine in 4 states was reviewed.

We have made improvements based on the feedback.

Tomorrow dry run will be done in 33 states and Union Territories," Vardhan said at the meeting with health ministers of all states and UTs.