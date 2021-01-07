Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos

Many Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities have reacted with shock to the US Capitol violence.

Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and disrupted electoral count on January 7.

Hollywood stars like Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and others have called out the lenient way police handled the rioters.

Indian celebs such as Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and others have also been tweeting about it.

The violence disrupted process of certification of Joe Biden as winner in November 3 election.

The incident forced lawmakers to flee to safety and also left at least four people dead.

Meanwhile, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have blocked Trump from posting on the platforms.