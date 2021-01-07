Protests planned in Boston after Capitol chaos

A protest is planned in Boston after thousands stormed the Capitol in Washington.
Local Lawmakers React to Capitol Hill Protests
WEVV
Kentucky Representative Brett Guthrie was on his way to the Capitol when protestors stormed the building.
A protest is planned in Boston after thousands stormed the Capitol in Washington.
Kentucky Representative Brett Guthrie was on his way to the Capitol when protestors stormed the building.
DENVER -- In a tweet just after 6 p.m. Friday, the Denver Police Department thanked protesters for letting their voices be heard..