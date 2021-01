Ind vs Aus Test 3: 'Will try to build pressure in 1st session of Day 2', says debutant Siraj

Speaking on the on-going India and Australia 3rd Test Match in Sydney, debutant Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj on January 07 said, "Tomorrow in the first session, we will try to build pressure and put dot balls as much as we can." At stumps, Australia's score stood at 166 for 2 on Day 1 at Sydney.