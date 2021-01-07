Watch: Resistant farmers hold tractor rally

To intensify their protest against the three farm laws in view of the continuous deadlock with the government, farmers on January 07 - the 43rd day of their agitation - conducted tractor march in and around the national capital.

Protesting farmers who are camped at the Burari ground, the site designated by the central government, led a tractor rally even as heavy police deployment ensured law and order situation there.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Haryana's Palwal where countless protesting farmers marched towards the Singhu border of Delhi to show their angst against the government.

Police personnel accompanied the agitators to mitigate any untoward incident.

Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait led farmers' tractor rally from Ghazipur border near Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

Tikait said today's tractor rally is a trailer for the mega show scheduled for January 26 when farmers in all their strength will come out for the Republic Day rally to increase pressure on the government.

With farmers camping in and around Delhi for more than 40 days, all the seven meetings between unions and centre failed to bring the two sides on the same page.

With the deadlock still in place, hopes are little of a turnaround when the two parties will meet for the eighth meeting tomorrow.