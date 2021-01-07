France, UK condemn violent scenes in U.S.

French President Emmanuel Macron slammed the scenes of violence in Washington DC while also expressing his faith in the democratic process on Thursday, as British interior minister Priti Patel said Trump's rhetoric in disputing his loss of the U.S. presidential election led directly to violence at the U.S. Capitol.
Delving Into US Recognition Of Sovereignty Of Morocco Over Western Sahara – Analysis
Eurasia Review
The U.S. decision to recognize the Moroccan Sahara was not expressed through a statement or a communiqué, but by a presidential..