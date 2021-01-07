'Dedicated Freight Corridor being seen as game changer for India': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation.

He inaugurated the 306-km New Rewari-New Madar section of WDFC through video-conferencing.

PM Modi also flagged off the world's first double-stack long-haul container train.

The 1.5-km-long train is hauled by electric traction from New Ateli-New Kishangarh.

"This project is being seen as a game changer for india in the 21st century.

After 5-6 years of hard work, today a big portion of it (project) has become a reality," the prime minister said.

Piyush Goyal, Ashok Gehlot, Manohar Lal Khattar, Kalraj Mishra were also present at the event.

The New Rewari-New Madar section of the WDFC is situated in Haryana and Rajasthan.