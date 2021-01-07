Four dead in violent DC demonstrations

Protests and rioting in washington, d.c.

Broken light posts.

Shattered windows.

Ransacked offices.

Destroyed journalist property.

What happened in d-c wednesday was anything, but peaceful.

As house and senate members gathered to certify the electoral college votes, chaos soon erupted.

Thousands of rioters stormed the capitol building, busting their way in.

Four people died in the demonstrations, one of those being from a gunshot.

14 police officers were injured as well.

So far, a total of 52 arrests were made on capitol grounds and 2 apparent pipe bombs were recovered.

And breaking overnight, congress has confirmed president-elect joe biden's electoral college victory.

Just hours ago, making it final.

The mayor of d-c has extended a public emergency order for d- c for the next 15 days, through president- elect biden's inauguration.

Several lawmakers are asking for president trump to be removed from office.

Congresswoman ilhan omar tweeted quote "i am drawing up articles of impeachment...it's a matter of preserving our republic and we need to fulfill our oath.

