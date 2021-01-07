Police: Anti-Trump Protests Largely Peaceful

Anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of Manhattan to march against the violence and destruction that took place in the nation's capital.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
Anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of Manhattan to march against the violence and destruction that took place in the nation's capital.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
Violent Trump supporters have breached the US Capitol building. Capitol police officers confirmed the mob laid siege to the Capitol..
Conservative groups claiming without evidence that the Nov. 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests..