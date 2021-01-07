Hair movie (1979) - John Savage, Treat Williams, Beverly D'Angelo

Hair movie (1979) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Claude Bukowski leaves the family ranch in Oklahoma for New York where he is rapidly embraced into the hippie group of youngsters led by Berger, yet he's already been drafted.

He soon falls in love with Sheila Franklin, a rich girl but still a rebel inside.

Director: Milos Forman Writers: Gerome Ragni, James Rado, Michael Weller Starring John Savage, Treat Williams, Beverly D'Angelo, Annie Golden, Dorsey Wright, Don Dacus, Cheryl Barnes, Melba Moore, and Ronnie Dyson