22nd Kerala assembly session to commence on Jan 8: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

Speaking to media in Thiruvananthapuram on January 07, Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said, "22nd assembly session will begin on January 08 at 09:00 am.

The governor will address the session.

There is an obituary on January 11th followed by the discussion on the governor's speech between January 12th and 14th." "On January 15th, the Finance Minister will present the budget and it will be discussed.

The assembly session will conclude on January 28 as per the calendar now," he added.