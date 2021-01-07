Dare to Dream Movie

Dare to Dream Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: DARE TO DREAM is this year’s La La Land - a cinematic delight, an epic romance and a love letter to cinema, from the producers of The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Reader.

Summer 1961: Emil is working as an extra on a film set in East Germany when he falls head over heels in love with a French dancer named Milou.

The two young lovebirds found their soulmates in each other, but the building of the Berlin Wall soon tears them apart.

All odds are against them, until Emil has a crazy idea: directing his own film and bring back his love.