Elon Musk to soon surpass Jeff Bezos as world's richest person, how much does he need?|Oneindia News

The year 2020 may not have been as unfortunate for the man behind Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, is set to be the richest man in the world.

Musk who currently enjoys second position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index is now worth a staggering $181 billion.

Interestingly, this is just $3 billion less than the valuation of Amazon's founder, Jeff Bezos, who is the current leader on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $184 billion.

Amazon's founder has remained top of the list since October 2017.

But what is the secret behind Elon Musk's growing wealth.

#ElonMusk #Tesla #SpaceX