Starmer: Trump has to take responsibility for protests

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on President Trump to take responsibility for the protests on the US Capitol, adding that the violence seen on Wednesday was a "culmination of years of politics of hate and division".
Following the protests, President Trump said he will agree to the orderly transition of power to President-Elect Joe Biden, but Keir Starmer says this should have happened "a long time ago".
The Labour leader added that "often what he [Trump] says, isn't matched by what he does...The sooner we get that orderly transition, the better".
Report by Thomasl.
