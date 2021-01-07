Satya Paul passes away, tributes pour in for the renowned fashion designer|Oneindia News

The renowned fashion designer and the founder of an acclaimed fashion label, Satya Paul, died at the age of 79 on Wednesday.

He died at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Satya Paul's son Puneet Nanda and the founder of Isha Yoga Centre, Sadhguru, announced the news of the fashion designer's death on Thursday.

Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation, confirmed the news on Twitter and paid his condolences.

The official Instagram account of Satya Paul also honoured the designer and shared various portraits of him.

