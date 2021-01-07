Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

A woman was shot and killed by police, and three others died in apparent medical emergencies.

Here's a look at the chaos, as it unfolded today in washington d.c.thousands of trump supporters gathered outside the nation's capitol claiming president trump won the election...waving signs saying top the steal carrying guns.the protests caused the capitol to go on lockdown and forced senators into hiding before they could tally the electoral college votes.that lockdown didn't stop crowds from pushing past police barricadeds and forcing their way into the building... breaking into windows and storming through its doors.

This went on for hours until the national guard and law enforcement from maryland and virginia cleared the capitol.

Right now - the scene outside teh capital is quieting down... this is after the city of washington d.c.

Has now been under curfew since 6-pm ..

Eventually pusing rioters out of the area.authorities say the capitol building has been secured..whitney wild gives us a recap of the violence at the capitol today.

3 president-elect joe biden: "our democracy's under unprecedented assault."chaos erupting on capitol hill..

Tense moments caught on camera..armed authorities blocking mobs from entering the house chamber..as members of congress flee to safety..

The attempted coup is first time the u.s. capitol has been breached..since the british attacked and burned the building in august of 18-14..

?nats-rioters: "hang mike pence!

Hang mike pence!"and after tearing through the halls of congress..

Rioters leaving an ominous message..

Right on the desk of house speaker nancy pelosi..

President-elect joe biden: "it's disorder.

It's chaos."

Arrests have been made..pipe bombs have been found outside the d-n-c, r-n-c and the capitol..and a woman has died after being shot inside the capitol.

?nats-curfew announcement: "all individuals must leave the u.s. capitol grounds or be subject to arrest.

I repeat, a curfew is in effect."voice of mayor muriel bowser, district of columbia: "we're advising everyone to leave the area."

Riot authorities have moved in on the mobs..pushing them away from the capitol..rep.

Liz cheney, house conference chair: "our job in the capitol is to count the votes.

We will count the votes, but there are serious questions about the president's involvement and responsibility for what happen here tonight, here today at the capitol and it cannot be tolerated."in washington, i'm whitney wild reporting.

Many state and local representatives here in indiana and in ohio tweeting out responses to the scene in washington d.c.this is just a handful of tweets we collected... many of which sounding there frustration and disappointments...all watching as the chaos continued on the capitol grounds.

Senator todd young tweeting "we have the right to peacefully protest, but what has occurred today goes against everything we stand for as a nation....this is not a peaceful protest, its violence and must stop."

Senator mike braun ... one of about 14 senators who intended to reject electors from contested states ... tweeting "what we're seeing at the capitol is wrong and hurts the cause of election integrity and needs to stop...rioting and violence are never acceptable."

Representative jim banks tweeting early around one this afternoon.quote "the senators are going to get their steps in today" end quote.later taking a more serious approach tweeting "peaceful protest is healthy, but what is happening at the capitol is unacceptable and unamerican.....those participating in the lawlessness and violence must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent."

Governor eric holcomb expressing his disappointment for the mob activity at the capitol and condemning the violence.he says in part quote ' its both saddening and sickening to watch a mob devolve into thinking their rules would ever replace rule of law'.holcomb elaborated more on his position during his weekly coronavirus update...touching on the behavior of americans and how we should conduct ourselves in a constructive way.

