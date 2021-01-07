Protest against election results at Allen County courthouse held before chaos on Capitol Hill

Before news broke of events happening in the Nation's capital, about 100 people gathered on the Allen County courthouse green near lunchtime on Wednesday to show their support for President Donald Trump and express their concerns for the future of the country.

Before rioters stormed the us capitol building, about 100 protestors gathered outside the allen county courthouse to protest an election they beli ve to be a fraud.fox 55 caleb saylor was at the courthouse today and has reaction from both sides of the political spectrum about toda local and national events.

People gathered on the courthouse green around lunchtime to show their support for president donald trump and express their concerns for the future of the country tea party member and event organizer goeffrey wladecki says their main message is the same message used by president trump, the 2020 election was a fraud and stolen by democrats was amazed t at someone who didn really campaign that much get many more votes than the person he was vice president to.

Did they get out the vote?

Theye ertainly did, but we just not sure that all the votes that were counted were legal.

Across the country threw out lawsuits brought by the pres team of lawyers after finding no evidence to support the claims of fraud.

Wladecki says they fear the direction the country is headed.

Hen i hear some politicians say we want to change things and we want to set america back on a moral trajectory.

I not sure i agree with some of those people.

Democratic party chairwoman misti meehan says attacking the institutions of our elections is not the answer.

Ou know, it is that their candidate did not win, tha mean that you debase and go at the very foundation of our country.

You e got to accept tha election was valid and we need to get moving forward.

Spoke with meehan as news of the storming of the capitol building was on-going.

Meehan believes the storming of the capitol was fueled by president trump.

Is followers and his supporters can believe that he would possibly lie to and i think that he has gone out of his way to cause harm.

He is causing harm to the country and it is intentional and i believe that to be true.

Reached out to wladecki for his reaction to what happened in washington dc today, he did not return the call.

In fort wayne, caleb saylor, fox 55 news.

And caleb also reached out to graham renbarger, one of the private citizens who spoke at the tea party protest this afternoon to get reaction abou events at the capitol building, graham said he does not support the actions of those who stormed the us