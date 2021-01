The more than 100 Southwest Floridians who went to Washington Wednesday to protest the electoral college vote are on their way back to Naples.

RIOTERS WERE FILTERED OUT.FOUR PEOPLE DIED DURING ALL OFTHIS.MORE THAN A HUNDRED PEOPLE FROMSOUTHWEST FLORIDA, ARE ON THEIRWAY BACK from DC THIS MORNING.THEY WENT TO SUPPORT PRESIDENTTRUMP, AND WERE THERE ASPROTESTORS RUSHED THE CAPITOLBUILDING.THIS MORNING, OUR JESSICA ALPERNIS FOLLOWING UP WITH ONE OF THEMEN, WHO ADMITS HE WAS AMONG THETRESPASSERS.

WE DEBATED WH