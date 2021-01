The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the 22-year-old man who was killed in a car crash in Fort Wayne early Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of South Hadley Road and Blake Drive.

New tonight...we now have the name of a fort wayne man who died after he lost control of his car ...driving over train tracks.

The allen county coroner says 22-year-old "jon kaper" died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

Witnesses told police kaper was crossing the tracks on hadley road near blake drive, when he lost control and drove into oncoming traffic.

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Their conditions