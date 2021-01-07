Some taxpayers say stimulus payments went into the wrong account

Some taxpayers say their 2nd stimulus payment went to the wrong account even though they had no issues with the first one.
We are told people whose money went into the wrong account used tax preparation services like Turbo-Tax and H&R Block.
Some taxpayers say their 2nd stimulus payment went to the wrong account even though they had no issues with the first one.
We are told people whose money went into the wrong account used tax preparation services like Turbo-Tax and H&R Block.
ACCOUNT EVEN THOUGH THEY HAD NOISSUES WITH THE FIRST ONE.WE ARE TOLD PEOPLE WHOSE MONEYWENT INTO THE WRONG ACCOUNTUSED TAX PREPARATION SERVICESLIKE TURBO-TAX AND H-AND-RBLOCK.TURBO-TAX SAYS THE PAYMENTS MAYHAVE BEEN SENT TO THE TURBO-TAXBANK AND IS WORKING WITHCUSTOMERS TO FIGURE IT OUT SOTHEY CAN GET THEIR MONEY.H-AND-R BLOCK SAYS IF THEI-R-S'S "GET MY PAYMENT"WEBSITE SHOWS AN UNKNOWNACCOUNT NUMBER, CUSTOMERSSHOULD CALL THEM.GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS----THERE'S A POSSIBILITY YOU CAN
Some taxpayers say their second stimulus payment went to the wrong bank account.
· According to a new report from a federal watchdog, the government sent out $1.4 billion in coronavirus stimulus checks to dead..