Kapil Sharma records statement with police in fake registered cars case

Comedian Kapil Sharma appeared before the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday to record his statement in connection with alleged cheating and forgery case against car designer Dilip Chhabria, an official said.

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai police had unearthed a major DC Avanti car financing and forgery scam and arrested Chhabria in the case last month.

"During the investigation, it came to light that comedian Kapil Sharma had also been allegedly duped.

He showed willingness to share information in connection with the case.

Accordingly, he appeared before the CIU on Thursday to record his statement," the official said.

The alleged scam came to light when the police seized a DC Avanti, a sports-car manufactured by Dilip Chhabria Design Pvt Ltd, in south Mumbai on a tip-off that its registration number was bogus.

